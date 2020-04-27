Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $18.47 to $311.84/cwt.
- Select was $19.76 higher to $298.78.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 736 head sold live for $100, and 320 head sold dressed for $150. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
“Cattle slaughter last week was down about 17% from the previous week due to packing plants idling,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash trade was also lower last week, and beef values have continued to shoot to record highs. Friday's Cattle on Feed report was seen as supporting, though the market's focus is on packers' ability to keep killing cattle.”
Traders see reasons for hope in the packing plant corona situation. “However, traders see the record high beef price as a strong incentive for packers to resolve this situation, and also with warnings from Tyson and other large commercial firms of shortages of meat if these issues are not resolved soon, the packers may get help from the government,” the Hightower Report said.