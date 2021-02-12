Cattle futures are called mixed as prices seek further direction ahead of the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Demand is good and the technical trend is still higher, but a bearish technical signal on Tuesday is still looming over the top of the market. Weekly export sales at 17,500 MT were reported yesterday. Carcasses closed the day at 232.96, down .06 for Choice and Select lost .67 to 220.29 with a load count of 104 loads. Meanwhile, relatively strong deliveries against the February contract is weighing on the market. In addition, light cash trade from $113 to $114 is running steady to $1 lower than last week.
Most cattle owners have turned attention away from cattle sales to focus of the weather and harm from frigid temperatures crossing the plains, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12. European stock markets traded in the red on Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 retreating 0.6% to 13,960 and other major indices falling between 0.3% and 0.9%, as investors continue to monitor the implications of restrictions on activity and consumption, and the pace of vaccinations against Covid-19. Germany has announced it would close its borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian Tyrol region due to high infection rates, in a week that saw Europe's largest economy extend its lockdown until early March. The Hang Seng Index added 134.85 points or 0.45% to 30173.57 on Thursday in a shortened session ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, lifting for the fifth consecutive session, and closing at its highest level since June of 2018. Sentiment was buoyed as US President Joe Biden exchanged Lunar New Year greetings with Xi Jinping on Thursday in a call that is being viewed as reshaping US-China relations after four years of drastic deterioration under Donald Trump.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.96%, and April gasoline is down 0.82%.