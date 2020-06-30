USDA estimated the start to the week’s cattle slaughter at 121,000 head. That is 3,000 head above both last week and last year, said Brugler Marketing this morning, also noting that cattle futures are slightly up.
The Hightower Report sees it as a bullish development that August cattle closed moderately higher on the session yesterday. August cattle is at a premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.44% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed after data showed Britain's economy shrank more than initially thought in the first three months of 2020, suffering the biggest contraction in over four decades. Meanwhile, “Better-than-expected factory activity in China and hopes of possible further stimulus in the U.S. helped to curb some of the losses, while investors remained concerned about a spike in coronavirus cases worldwide,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly up as both Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI's unexpectedly rose more than expected in China. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped by 1.16%, and June gasoline is up 0.31%.