February cattle remains at a huge premium to the cash market and if weights pick up and placements are on the rise, there may be fewer reasons for the market to hold the large premium, according to The Hightower Report.
Weekly U.S. beef export sales totaled 25,298 metric tons for 2019 delivery, Allendale reported. This figure is the biggest one week sale since April. This week’s export sales were 86% over last year. Year-to-date beef sales of 832,853 toes (3.7% under last year).
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 3.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. European stocks traded mixed on Monday morning, amid optimism regarding US-China trade negotiations after Chinese media Xinhua reported that Vice Premier Liu He held a phone call with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Trade Representative Lighthizer on Saturday concerning a “phase-one” trade deal. Back in the UK, political leaders will make their pitches to business leaders gathered at the Confederation of British Industry conference later in the day. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region finished mostly in the green on Monday, after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly lowered its 7-day reverse repurchase rate from 2.55% to 2.5%, signaling that policymakers are ready to stimulate the slowing economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 43 cents (0.74%), and December gasoline is down 1.10%.