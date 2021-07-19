Cattle futures were weak to close the week. Ideas that inflation will be temporary, dampened interest in the long side of cattle this past week, according to The Cattle Report.
Cash cattle ended last week slightly higher than the previous week, according to The Hightower Report. Cutout values closed at $1.93 lower, the lowest we’ve been since April 7. A week stock market helped spark long liquidation. Demand factors remain very strong.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.84% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.08. European shares extended losses to a fourth straight day on Monday, the longest losing streak since October, amid growing concerns over Covid-19 outbreaks and inflation. Travel and leisure stocks led the decline, and energy shares remained under pressure as crude prices fell after OPEC+ struck a deal on boosting supply even as coronavirus infections spike and restrictive measures are re-imposed. Elsewhere, investors monitor a possible shift to the dynamic of Germany's upcoming elections following the country’s weather disaster, with the center right bloc’s lead over the Greens narrowing to 10 percentage points. Also, England lifted its final restrictions today, amid skepticism among epidemiologists as cases spread. Frankfurt's DAX 30 hit a two-month low of 15,280, while other major indices dropped nearly 2%. The Shanghai Composite Index ended almost flat at 3539 on Monday after falling to a near two-week low in the early session, following reports that China's state planner in June has approved seven fixed-asset investment projects worth CNY 38.9 billion. Meantime, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission said that the Chinese government will adopt effective and timely measures in response to new issues in the economic recovery. Traders continued to follow reports that Beijing will crack down on the hoarding and speculation of commodities, in a move to tame price volatility seen in recent months. In the US, Wall Street finished lower on Friday, as investors continued worrying about rising inflation and surging coronavirus cases. Market participants now keep their eyes on the PBoC's decision over loan prime year for one year and five years on Tuesday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.86%, and June gasoline is down 2.26%.