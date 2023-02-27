Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The deferred feeder cattle contracts set new contract highs on Thursday as the market closed up by $1.25 to $2.10. The nearby feeders set new …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The trend is up and the supply fundamentals remain supportive but the market also remains in an overbought technical condition,” The Hightowe…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.