Cattle start the week reacting to the monthly Cattle on Feed data from NASS, Alan Bruglar of Barchart said this morning. The report had the cattle herd at 11.704m head on Feb 1 for the 1,000+ head capacity feedlots. That was a 4.13% drop year over year compared to the average estimate of -3.5%, he said.
“With the high level of open interest, some long liquidation is possible after the sweeping key reversal in June cattle on Friday, but with the bullish supply fundamentals, corrective breaks look like buying opportunities,” The Hightower Report said today.
The sharp drop in cattle weights is keeping beef production low, and the placements are low enough to keep a supply outlook tight for the first half of the year, The Report said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.54%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.70%. Stock markets in Europe are higher this morning with France leading after falling almost 2.2% last week, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down, with Chinese stocks sliding for the fourth straight session as “hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to continue raising interest rates,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.11%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 47 cents (0.62%), and April gasoline is down 0.20%.