The market remains in a steady uptrend as traders get in position for a tightening supply ahead, The Hightower Report said today.
Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said cattle markets will determine their direction for the week today. “Cattle trading looks to take control of directionality on Tuesday after Monday plays were mostly reactionary to WASDE corn gains. Live cattle futures traded higher on Monday, Brugler said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.72%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.737%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. European shares are trading slightly higher today led by gains in healthcare, utilities and basic materials while cyclicals underperformed. “Investors remain cautious ahead of the US inflation release later in the day,”TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks are up slightly including in China extending gains from last week, as upbeat global sentiment lifted mainland stocks. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.52%, EUR/USD was up 0.56% and USD/JPY was down 0.53%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.16 (1.32%), and October gasoline is up 1.89%.