 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The market remains in a steady uptrend as traders get in position for a tightening supply ahead, The Hightower Report said today.

Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said cattle markets will determine their direction for the week today. “Cattle trading looks to take control of directionality on Tuesday after Monday plays were mostly reactionary to WASDE corn gains. Live cattle futures traded higher on Monday, Brugler said this morning.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.72%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.737%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. European shares are trading slightly higher today led by gains in healthcare, utilities and basic materials while cyclicals underperformed. “Investors remain cautious ahead of the US inflation release later in the day,”TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks are up slightly including in China extending gains from last week, as upbeat global sentiment lifted mainland stocks. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.30%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.52%, EUR/USD was up 0.56% and USD/JPY was down 0.53%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.16 (1.32%), and October gasoline is up 1.89%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The market turned higher over the past few sessions as traders have viewed the supply outlook as supportive. October live cattle caught some f…

Cattle

Producers will need to see higher and higher fat cattle prices to overcome input costs, according to Christopher Swift, a barchart columnist s…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News