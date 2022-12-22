Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quarter,” The Hightower Report said. “Open interest has pushed to new highs with the upside breakout which is yet another bullish development.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.93%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.38%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.