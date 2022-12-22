 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quarter,” The Hightower Report said. “Open interest has pushed to new highs with the upside breakout which is yet another bullish development.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.93%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.38%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Cattle

“The cattle market has moved to an overbought condition, and could be poised for some weakness, especially if fundamentals slip,” Total Farm M…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Today, cattle prices are at a loss this week so far after front month fat cattle worked 42 to 85 cents lower on Thursday keeping the trend low…

Cattle

The market continues to carry a bullish tilt from a supply perspective. February cattle closed sharply higher on the session Friday after a sl…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News