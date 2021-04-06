 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $4.10 to $262.77/cwt.
  • Select was $1.44 higher to $251.30.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $189.

Cattle markets continued to show a higher trend, and cash sales remained fairly quiet. “Contract highs being established keep trend moving higher,” Stewart-Petereson said. “Futures still hold strong premium to cash – to keep futures up cash needs to catch up. Today’s slaughter est. at 120,000 head. Cash sales quiet for the week thus far.”

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed this morning, widening the Choice/Select spread to $12.98,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated Monday’s cattle slaughter under federal inspection at 108,000 head. That compares to 119,000 head last week, and 107,000 head from the same week last year.”

