Allendale said National Beef’s Tama, Iowa, plant will be down for one week as they update facilities for COVID-19. This plant’s 1,100-head capacity may not impact the market, however.
Feeder cattle are now selling at the same prices as the prior year, according to the Cattle Report. The gains in fed prices are hard won, and the same is true for replacement cattle. Lower grain prices are assisting improvement in feeder prices.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.64%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.72%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.96% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.54%. European stock futures pointed to a negative start on Friday ahead of a second estimate of Eurozone GDP data and as global sentiment was hit by weaker than expected data from China and worries about a delay in US fiscal stimulus. Traders are also awaiting for a meeting between US and Chinese officials about their Phase 1 trade deal on Saturday. The Shanghai Composite Index opened lower on Friday but strengthened as the session progress. Investors became confident that the Chinese economy was in the path of a recovery after official data showed industrial output rose by 4.8% yoy in July, the same as in June, and remaining the fastest growth in six months.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.09%, and September gasoline is up 1.21%.