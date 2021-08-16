The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was consistent with lower carcass weights and a declining cattle herd,” Total Farm Marketing said.
With the premium of October cattle to the cash market, the market is not finding support for new buying during a period of sluggish cash market activity, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.27%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 decreased by 1.15%. European stocks were down led by losses by in oil stocks and miners, amid prospects of a slower global growth following China's weaker-than-expected industrial production and retail trade data and as daily coronavirus cases in Asia continue to hit new records, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, markets were mixed, but stocks in Japan continued retreating for the third straight session, amid mounting fears that the Delta variant has spread widely in Japan, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.21 (1.75%), and October gasoline is down 1.56%.