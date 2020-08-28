Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.14 to $229.40/cwt.
- Select was up 60 cents to $214.86.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 75 head sold dressed for $167. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reportable live sales and 70 head sold dressed for $167.
“Hot and dry conditions in the West and a sharp drop in pasture and range conditions could also help boost non-fed cattle slaughter,” the Hightower Report. “…Cattle slaughter for the week reached 654,000 head, up from 653,000 a year ago. Beef production reached 544.6 mln pounds, up 2.3% from last year as weights remain high.”
"Weights are already heavy, so beef production will be huge,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash wires were quiet today. Average weights for the week ending Aug. 15 were reported at 909lbs vs 906lbs last week and 881lbs the same week last year. Choice beef values made their 16th consecutive higher close yesterday afternoon.”