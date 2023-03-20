Chinese hog and pork prices slipped lower last week, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said today.
“The market looks cheap,” The Hightower Report said today. While beef prices are at a one-month low and cash markets have come down, April cattle is trading at a discount to the cash market in a period of declining supply just ahead, it said.
The Cattle on Feed report Friday afternoon was mostly as expected, with a hint of bullishness from the placements figure, Alan Brugler of Barchart, said. The Friday cattle futures market closed mixed ahead of the COF report, so it futures market will be watched for reaction today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.85%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. Stock markets in Europe rose as investors try to assess the health of the global banking sector while digesting the announcement of UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse and also a coordinated action by major central banks to boost dollar liquidity, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets however, stocks gave back gains from the previous session as investors continued to assess risks to the global banking and financial system, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index finished down 0.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.60%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 81 cents (1.21%), and May gasoline is down 0.31%.