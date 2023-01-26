The weekly slaughter fell to 646,000 from 661,000 the prior week. but 9,000 above last year, according to The Cattle Report. Declining supplies of cattle will keep tension between buyers and sellers tight with price recoveries expected in the coming weeks.
Beef prices have been choppy to lower recently and this is a negative force, but the market seems to have the supply fundamentals to trade higher over the near term, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index was unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. European equity markets were headed for a higher open on Thursday, as an improving business sentiment in Germany and upbeat manufacturing and services activity data for the eurozone overshadowed recession fears, lifting market sentiment. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious as better-than-expected regional economic data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank will maintain its aggressive stance against inflation. Investors now look ahead to a slew of earnings report from major European firms on Thursday, as well as Italian consumer and business confidence data. DAX and Stoxx 600 futures were up about 0.5% in pre-market trade. Lunar New Year travel and checkout data showed a sharp pickup in China’s demand, while tourism activity recovered in Hong Kong due to a revival in cross-border travel.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.32%, and March gasoline is up 0.45%.