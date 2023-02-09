The weekly slaughter last week was 641,000, down 18,000 from the prior week as packers attempt to stabilize the box market, according to The Cattle Report. The smaller slaughter remains 6,000 above last year. Declining supplies of cattle, lower marketing weights and a transition into warmer weather and improved demand for beef will set the stage for a springtime rally.
USDA revised its first-quarter outlook for beef production to 6.83 billion pounds, up by 140 million, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The second quarter was trimmed by 90 million for a net yearly increase of 50 million pounds to 26.495 billion. Last year’s beef production was 28.290 billion pounds.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.87% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.40%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.70%. European shares rebounded on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing to a fresh nine-month high and Germany’s DAX 40 rising above the 15,600 mark for the first time since February 2022. Investors welcomed data showing German inflation rate inched higher to 8.7% in January but remained below market expectations of 8.9%, which could ease pressure on the European Central Bank to keep raising rates. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.18% to close at 3,270 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 1.64% to 12,048 on Thursday, rebounding sharply from recent lows as investors scooped up shares of Chinese companies with robust outlooks. Investors in mainland stocks also shrugged off the latest commentary from US Federal Reserve officials who reiterated their commitment to fighting inflation with more rate hikes.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.44%, EUR/USD was up 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.33%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.33%, and March gasoline is up 0.53%.