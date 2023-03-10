Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 31 cents to $284.91/cwt.
- Select was down $4.51 to $271.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,655 head sold live for $164-165, and 1,408 head sold dressed for $265. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,528 head sold live for $164-168, and 2,858 head sold dressed for $262-266.
“The cattle market rally is looking tired and recent price action has the market setting up for some correction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “April live cattle price action to end the week was extremely weak as prices closed on the lows of the week. This could open the door for some further price correction, technically, next week.”
“Stochastics trending lower at midrange will tend to reinforce a move lower especially if support levels are taken out,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average. The market tilt is slightly negative with the close under the pivot.”