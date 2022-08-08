 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was $1.62 higher to $266.24/cwt.
  • Select was up 19 cents to $238.86.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 35 head sold live for $146, and 39 head sold dressed for $228.

“October cattle saw buying support, pushing prices. It's the highest levels since May and cleared resistance from the June highs, as money flow supports the live cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “… Cash trade is undeveloped for the week, but expectations are for cash to trade steady to firmer.”

The technical picture is positive, but comes with some caution.

“Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” The Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”

