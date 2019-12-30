Cash Cattle trades in Nebraska from $194.50 to $196 for dressed late last week with light trades noted at $122, Allendale said. Last week's average trades for Nebraska were at $192 dressed and $121 live.
Nearby live cattle futures were mixed with 10-cent losses to 12-cent gains, Brugler Marketing reported.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.32%. The euro climbed as high as $1.1211 on Monday morning, its strongest level since August 13th, amid rising optimism surrounding US-China trade negotiations and global growth prospects. Investor sentiment was buoyed by China's central bank decision to help lower borrowing costs by using the key loan prime rate as a new benchmark for pricing outstanding floating-rate loans. Asia Pacific stocks were lower on Monday, the last full trading day of the year in some major markets in the region.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: FebruaryWTI crude oil prices this morning are up (0.52%), and February gasoline is up 0.33%.