Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.10 to $269.44/cwt.
- Select down 63 cents to $246.82/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,452 head sold live at $146.18 and 884 head sold dressed at $223.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,532 head sold live at $143.88 and 1,261 head sold dressed 227.20
For the week ending Saturday, June 18, the USDA’s cattle slaughter estimate was 667,000, up 0.5% from a year ago, according to ADM Investor Services.
“Any time you are closed on Monday and you can deal with the trade without the board, that’s great,” said Corbitt Wall of Feeder Flash. “Cash cattle trade continued to increase on Monday.”