 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $1.10 to $269.44/cwt.
  • Select down 63 cents to $246.82/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,452 head sold live at $146.18 and 884 head sold dressed at $223.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,532 head sold live at $143.88 and 1,261 head sold dressed 227.20

For the week ending Saturday, June 18, the USDA’s cattle slaughter estimate was 667,000, up 0.5% from a year ago, according to ADM Investor Services.

“Any time you are closed on Monday and you can deal with the trade without the board, that’s great,” said Corbitt Wall of Feeder Flash. “Cash cattle trade continued to increase on Monday.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 674,000 head was large but barely over last year’s large slaughter for the same week, according to The Cattle Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 64 cents to $271.10.Select wa…

Cattle

The higher-than-expected total cattle and slightly heavier placement number still shows plenty of cattle available and that could weigh on pri…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News