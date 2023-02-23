Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was unchanged at $287.91/cwt.
- Select was $2.23 higher to $275.87.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,065 head sold live for $164, and 554 head sold dressed for $260. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,714 head sold live for $160-166, and 1,109 head sold dressed for $258-260.
“News that Brazil has halted beef exports to China due to mad cow disease helped to provide early support,” the Hightower Report said. “It is still uncertain how long this ban may last and how serious the mad cow issue is. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $288.54, up $0.63 on the day. Beef prices are at 13 month highs.”
“The market will be looking to the USDA Cattle on Feed report on Friday and could be choppy with some position squaring,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations for the report are – total cattle on feed as of February 1 at 96.1%, placements at 97.2%, and marketings at 104% of last year. The market will be watching for more confirmation of a tighter cattle supply.”