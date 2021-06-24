Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.63 to $307.42/cwt.
- Select went up 73 cents to $276.14.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,206 head sold dressed at $197-202, with 3,039 sold live at $124-126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 477 head were sold live at $124-126, and 908 head were sold dressed at $196-200.
Feeder cattle is supported by the selling pressure in the grain markets, Total Farm Marketing said, but cattle markets are staying choppy as the next Cattle on Feed report is released tomorrow.
The market's short-term trend is "positive," according to The Hightower Report. "It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was under the swing pivot," they said.