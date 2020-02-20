Live cattle futures came back from midday losses and ended the day yesterday with 10 to 30 cent gains, Brugler Marketing and Management reported.
The initial key resistance for April cattle is at 121.20, and a move though this level leaves $122.60 as the next key point of resistance, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: The E-mini S&Ps were down 0.22% in early trading this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.39%. France’s CAC was down 0.15% while Germany’s DAX was down 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. In the Asian markets, Shanghai’s composite index was up 1.84% and Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index was up 1.23%.
Currencies: The dollar index was up 0.03% and the EUR/USD was up 0.09%. The USD/JPY was up 0.56%.
Energy: Crude oil prices were up 1.07% in early trading this morning and gasoline was up 0.62%.