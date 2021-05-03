The market seems to have already priced in the bearish short-term weakness in the cash market, but the surge in the boxed beef market opens the door for some strength in the cash market during May, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Front month contracts posted bullish hook reversals last week, so the improved technical picture could bring some additional support today and throughout the week, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.55%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.71%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.62%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. Stock markets in Europe traded in a generally optimistic session, underpinned by hopes of economic recovery and strong results from the latest earnings season. On the pandemic front, France entered the first stage of the reopening plan, which now allows nationwide travel and the partial return of students to schools, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were slightly down with Hong Kong closing at monthly lows on concerns China is escalating a crackdown on the nation’s technology giants “in a move to rein in financial risks,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.30%, and June gasoline is down 0.32%.