Last week’s cash trading took place mostly at $104 to $105 with a few earlier deals as high as $107, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
October live cattle futures fell by $3.45 last week while October feeder cattle futures lost $5.27. Trade has noted much of the packer’s cattle needs for September are covered, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61%. European stocks traded higher on Monday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.3% after US equities reached fresh highs last week and as investors assess the global economic recovery, prospects for coronavirus treatments and vaccines, and commitments from governments and central banks around the world to boost the economies. he Shanghai Composite moved 8.13 points or 0.24% lower to 3395.68 on Monday. Tensions between the Washington and Beijing rose after news that ByteDance will be required to seek Chinese government approval for the deal under new restrictions Beijing imposed on the export of artificial intelligence technologies.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.54%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.77% and October gasoline is down 0.47%.