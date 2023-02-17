“The trend is up and the supply fundamentals remain supportive, but the market also remains in an overbought technical condition,” The Hightower Report said.
“I am not oblivious to the supply situation,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “I am not bearish the market. I am just not as certain that this time frame of cattle production will mimic the last one for which so many believe will follow the lines of 2013 and 2014. I anticipate a contraction in cattle production, and the industry, much more than an expansion in.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.77% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.94 (3.73%), and April gasoline is down 3.06%.