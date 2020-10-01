Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.24 to $218.98/cwt.
- Select went up 8 cents to $207.62.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,564 head sold dressed at $167-168, with 6,051 sold live at $103-107. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,772 head were sold live at $106-109, and 2,745 head were sold dressed at $167-168.
December live cattle finished down and November feeder cattle closed down as well, according to The Hightower Report. U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Sept. 24 came in at 24,681 tons for 2020 and 1,348 tons for 2021.
Cash sales on the day were all over the board and Japan was the top overseas buyer of the week, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.