Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.31 to $266.60/cwt.
  • Select up $1.75 to $256.52/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 80 head sold dressed at $225. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 223 head sold live at $142-145 and 544 head sold dressed at $228-230.

The Cattle on Feed and Cold Storage report made for bearish news to the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. That led to sharp losses today.

“In addition, weakness in the stock market has added to the negative demand tone short term,” The Hightower Report said. “While cash markets have been in a minor uptrend, beef prices have been sluggish in the last week or so.”

