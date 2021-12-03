 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle futures rebounded in the front end after gains in the back-end Wednesday. Cash prices are selling closer to the April contract and there is little weather risk built into futures pricing, according to The Cattle Report.

Wholesale boxed beef prices were higher on Thursday afternoon with a $1.80 bump in Choice and a $0.28 increase for Select, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.473, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26. European stock indexes erased early gains to trade near the flat line on Friday, after falling sharply in the previous session, as investors await the US jobs report scheduled for later today. Meanwhile, concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant, mounting inflationary pressure and prospects of early tapering by the US Federal Reserve continued to drive volatility in markets. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.94% to close at 3,607 while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.86% to 14,892 on Friday, as consumer staples, semiconductor, utilities and industrial companies lifted the Chinese market. Gains in mainland stocks were led by Wuliangye Yibin (3.01%), Kweichow Moutai (1.96%), Luzhou Lao (6.37%), Will Semiconductor (3.44%), Gigadevice Semiconductor (3.95%), Cecep Solar (10%), China Energy Engineering (9.92%) and Power Construction (8.87%).

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.42%, and January gasoline is up 1.68%.

