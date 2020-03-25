Cash cattle is ranging $4-9 higher ($115-120) this week, based on yesterday’s numbers, Allendale said. “April futures settled limit up and should open higher tomorrow, currently implying $107/$108 cash in April,” they said.
With the recovery in the cash market, “a further surge in beef prices should continue to fuel short-term buying,” The Hightower Report said. “Longer term is up for grabs,” they added, noting that there is likely too much meat supply coming in the late spring, early summer portions of the calendar.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.50% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.74%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.11%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index surged up 8.04%, its sharpest one-day advance since October 2008. TradingEconomics.com said the major news of the U.S. stimulus package was beneficial, and the fact that the Tokyo Olypics was postponed and not cancelled, helped sentiment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.63%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 60 cents (2.42%), and May gasoline is up 3.00%.