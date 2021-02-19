Cattle calls are mixed for today. “We look for prices to stay choppy before today’s USDA Cattle on Feed report,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market is still dealing with impacts of a Southern winter storm and packing plants idled or slowed in their daily processing.
Reuters reported that analysts predict U.S. January cattle marketings will be down 4.9% from year ago.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. European stocks traded cautiously higher on Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 gaining about 0.5% at 13,950, ending a three-day losing streak. PMI data showed the Eurozone business activity fell for a fourth successive month in February, driven lower by a further slump in the service sector amid COVID-19 restrictive measures. Meanwhile, the bloc's manufacturing growth picked up to near three-year high. On the corporate front, Renault posted its biggest full-year loss on record last year while profits from Allianz fell less than expected and Danone warned of a tough first quarter. The Shanghai Composite added 20.81 points or 0.57% to 3696.17 on Friday, extending gains of 0.6% in the previous session and closing 0.13% higher for the week after local media reported that China saw a consumption surge during the weeklong Lunar New Year. Spending reportedly rose on tourism, retail, and dining and shopping. On the pandemic front, Beijing kicked off a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Thursday, estimating many districts to complete the campaign in May.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was d own 0.40%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.82%, and April gasoline is up 0.10%.