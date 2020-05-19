Last week’s cash strength has the June contract playing catchup, Total Farm Marketing said. “Improving technicals and money flow are supportive,” they said, as retail values start to fall with supply becoming more readily available.
The cash market should continue to support the market, The Hightower Report said, with the next key resistance at $103.35. “Look for a continued advance in nearby futures contracts as the cash market continues to hold a huge premium,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.31%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.78%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.62%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 28 cents (0.82%), and July gasoline is up 1.09%.