Beef importers from China are hoping to renegotiate prices they agreed on with Brazil, “because values are too high,” Allendale said. Brazilian newspaper reports indicated Chinese importers are “refusing to pay for shipments that already arrived in China, seeking a discount from Brazilian exporters,” they said.
“More and more” restrictions are being lifted on the export beef headed toward China, The Hightower Report said. After some recent consolidation, the lesser restrictions “might be enough to assume a resumption of the uptrend, with $129.80 as the next target,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.72%. In Asian markets, stocks are lower as there are disease concerns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.41% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.74%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 37 cents (0.63%), and March gasoline is down 0.44%.