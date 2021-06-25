 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 2.86 to $304.56/cwt.
  • Select rose 0.04 to $276.18/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 453 head sold dressed at $200.62. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 100 head sold live at $125.60 and 634 head sold dressed at $199.97.

Current beef demand remains strong and may not follow the typical season drop after July 4th, said Total Farm Marketing.

If more Choice cattle don’t begin to show up and they won’t during the warm weather and because of high feed costs, look for packers to pay premiums even above recent premiums for cattle that are grading high, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

