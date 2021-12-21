After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “A risk-on mode may help support the demand tone for the market.”
“Traders priced in weak beef demand into early next year on concerns that restaurant and entertainment shutdowns would hurt consumer demand,” The Hightower Report said. “If the new variant is not as dangerous as anticipated, demand for beef could bounce back very quickly.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.80% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.25%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.12%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.88% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.08%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.92 (2.81%), and February gasoline is up 2.02%.