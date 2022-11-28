Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.70 to $254.53/cwt.
- Select was down $5.84 to $228.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $244.
“The seasonal sell window in the cattle markets seems to be right on task, as weak price action to end last week spilled over to start this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Thanksgiving window sees some seasonal weakness as the market moves past holiday demand. Cash trade was a pleasant surprise last week with week-over-week gains, but that failed to support the market.”
Traders are watching the tightening cattle supply heading into next year. “The outlook into the first half of next year shows tightening supply which should be supportive, especially for the April contract,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.83, up $3.00 on the day.”