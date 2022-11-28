 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.70 to $254.53/cwt.
  • Select was down $5.84 to $228.53.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $244.

“The seasonal sell window in the cattle markets seems to be right on task, as weak price action to end last week spilled over to start this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Thanksgiving window sees some seasonal weakness as the market moves past holiday demand. Cash trade was a pleasant surprise last week with week-over-week gains, but that failed to support the market.”

Traders are watching the tightening cattle supply heading into next year. “The outlook into the first half of next year shows tightening supply which should be supportive, especially for the April contract,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.83, up $3.00 on the day.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The news is bullish with placements coming in below the range of estimates,” ADM Investor Services said. “Beef prices have been choppy and ca…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The lower close Wednesday after a contract high represents a key technical reversal and would suggest a top is in place, The Hightower Report …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

December cattle does not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend but the technical action is bullish, The Hightower Report …

Cattle

Cattle markets “do not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend,” The Hightower report said. Beef production is higher than …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News