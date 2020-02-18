Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and sharply lower on Select on light demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.13 to $206.13/cwt.
- Select fell $2.45 to $203.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders were hesitant to buy just on speculation China would increase beef imports. “Since China is not normally an aggressive importer of US beef, traders are reluctant to buy the market on this news alone,” the Hightower Report said. “The market may have moved too far, too fast and is in a short- term overbought condition. It was the 4th higher close in a row.”
Declining beef values provided resistance for cattle markets. "Choice beef values closed 83 cents lower yesterday afternoon to 207.26 and were down another 86 cents this morning to 206.40,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The lack of strength in the beef markets was also reflected in the cash market last week, down 2.00 to 3.00 from the previous week.”