Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.09 to $329.92/cwt.
- Select was up 87 cents to $304.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,426 head sold live for $120-123, and 4,622 head sold dressed for $188-192. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,309 head sold live for $118-120, and 1,180 head sold dressed for $187-192.
“With the high price for corn, traders are moving cattle to the market a little quicker than normal,” the Hightower Report said. “Non-fed cattle slaughter and cow slaughter is running a bit higher than normal. The discount of futures to the cash market might provide some underlying support. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $329.30, up $1.47 on the day.”
“Total beef inventory for April 6% below March – due to demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle on Feed being compared to 2019 – supportive. Packers increasing slaughter rates to meet demand. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for May 21: up .46 at 135.66.”