Boxed beef cutout values were firm on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings.
- Choice up 67 cents to $213.52/cwt.
- Select down 23 cents to $211.93/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no sales. Dressed sales of 196 head at $194 were reported. In Iowa, there were no live sales. Dressed sales of 626 head were reported at $195.06.
April live cattle prices were down 47 cents to close at $120.22, while March feeder cattle prices were down 42 cents, closing at $134.97. The Hightower Report says “open interest is down sharply over the last five days as the long liquidation selling from fund workers ... continues to pressure the market.”
Stewart-Peterson reports the April live cattle contract is testing its 200-day moving average support level for the first time since early October. March feeder cattle prices appeared to be stabilizing at midday.