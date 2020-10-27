Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.13 to $206.70/cwt.
- Select was up 18 cents to $188.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 172 head sold live for $103, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
Cash trading has been fairly quiet early in the week, and traders are watching to see which direction it takes. “Cash trading remains unestablished for the week through Tuesday morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “On Monday USDA reported cash trading was quiet save for very limited WCB deals at $103.”
After getting supply information from last week’s cattle on feed report, markets are looking at the demand situation. “Now with a clearer picture of the cattle supply, demand concerns will be the focus of the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Retail values still trended lower on the past couple weeks, and that trend needs to change to bring value into the market near-term.”