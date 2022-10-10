Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.44 to $244.63/cwt.
- Select was $2.31 lower to $213.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 140 head sold live for $146, and 114 head sold dressed for $226-228.
Traders continue to weigh an increase in beef production this year against the long-term consequence that the supply will tighten.
“While traders are expecting tightening supply ahead, beef production was higher than a year ago last week,” the Hightower Report said. “A further strong rally in the U.S. dollar added to the demand concerns.”
“A strong jump higher in grain prices tied to increased tensions in the Ukraine over the weekend provided the energy for cattle futures to push lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Front-end feeder cattle closed the day challenging the contract lows from six months ago. Funds liquidating long positions and growing shorts positions has been a big factor in the selloff.”