Wholesale beef fell 9.51 in the prior two weeks, and is down another 3.80 after two days of this week, Allendale said. “We expect this seasonal break to continue into the end of the month. In the prior two years it did not stop until October 7 and October 10. Beef and cash cattle often diverge at this time of year.”
At Tuesday’s close, front-month fat cattle futures were mixed. Gains were 17 to 32 cents, while Dec and June ’21 fell 12 to 17 cents. Feeder cattle futures closed the Tuesday session $0.17 to $1 higher, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index was unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets across Europe swung between gains and losses on Wednesday afternoon, as investors await the US Fed's monetary policy decision later in the day in which the central bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged while keeping its dovish tone. Traders will also be looking for more clarification on the new Average Inflation Target. Meantime, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered its first annual State of the Union speech, in which she called for unity to confront the crisis and unveiled a plan to cut the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions. The Shanghai Composite lost 11.76 points or 0.36% to 3283.92 on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of consecutive gains as market participants braced ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement later in the session, the first statement since Chair Jerome Powell announced an increased tolerance for higher inflation.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.32%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.25%), and June gasoline is up 1.22%.