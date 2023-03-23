Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.48 to $282.78/cwt.
- Select was down 93 cents to $286.89
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 279 head sold live for $164-165, and 378 head sold dressed for $263-265. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,574 head sold live for $164-167.50, and 118 head sold dressed for $265.
“Cattle futures consolidated on Thursday, holding above the most recent lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “April futures have traded on each side of $162 the past seven sessions, and June cattle look undervalued compared to the cash market. June cattle tested and held key support at the 200-day moving average yesterday and consolidated at the top of that trading range.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending March 16 came in at 18,642 tonnes, up from 17,176 the previous week and the highest since February 9,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 337,700 tonnes, down from 447,000 a year ago and the lowest since 2019. The five-year average is 358,700.”