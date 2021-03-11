Feeders are facing pressure as weakness in live cattle spills over, Total Farm Marketing said, but that downside may be slightly limited as grain prices slide as well.
High open interest and a premium of futures to the cash market has a downtrend in beef prices as a continued bearish development, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.03 (1.58%), and May gasoline is up 1.21%.