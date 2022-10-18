 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

“A sharp drop in the U.S. dollar has helped support many agricultural markets,” The Hightower Report said. “A much more positive tilt to the U.S. economy with the surge higher in the stock market helped to support.”

“If the bulls can find enough follow-through momentum in today's trade to take us out above first resistance ($149.575), we could see an extension towards the more significant resistance pocket,” Blue Line Futures said.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 2.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. “Sentiment remains positive after the historic reversal of the government's unfunded tax cut plans restored some credibility while easing market concerns about the country's borrowing path,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.48%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.21 (1.48%), and December gasoline is down 1.12%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

For last week, the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed long liquidation from cattle spec traders. At the same time, according to USDA d…

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Packer margins fell into the red recently, slowing cash negotiations this week, but the slaughter pace is showing no signs of letup, suggesti…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle are in position for a “recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News