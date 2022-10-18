“A sharp drop in the U.S. dollar has helped support many agricultural markets,” The Hightower Report said. “A much more positive tilt to the U.S. economy with the surge higher in the stock market helped to support.”
“If the bulls can find enough follow-through momentum in today's trade to take us out above first resistance ($149.575), we could see an extension towards the more significant resistance pocket,” Blue Line Futures said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 2.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. “Sentiment remains positive after the historic reversal of the government's unfunded tax cut plans restored some credibility while easing market concerns about the country's borrowing path,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.21 (1.48%), and December gasoline is down 1.12%.