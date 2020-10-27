“With the fundamental set up of record high October 1 feedlot supply, and a weaker demand structure than normal for the fourth quarter, rallies look like selling opportunities,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
The cattle market has mixed reaction to the COF Report, Brugler Marketing said this morning, noting that following midday losses, live cattle futures recovered to close mixed on Monday.
The bearish cattle and feed report which showed a record high supply of cattle on feedlots for the month of October helped to pressure prices lower, The Hightower Report said. “In addition average weights are at a five year high and short-term demand factors remain negative with virus cases increasing rapidly around the world,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.46%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.29%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down as investors remain concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections and further strengthening of containment measures, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed on concerns about the coronavirus spread and tensions between the U.S. and China grow as Beijing announced its intentions to sanction three U.S. companies including Boeing’s defense unit for arms sales to Taiwan, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.04%, and December gasoline is up 1.03%.