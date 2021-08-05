Strong retail values and some spillover strength into the cash markets, have helped push live cattle futures firmer this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Beginning late Tuesday, a few cattle were traded in the cash markets in the North at $123 to $125 live, steady to $2 higher than last week
A strong rally in beef prices suggests even higher cash trade in the next few weeks, according to The Hightower Report. This should help support a near-term uptrend.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20. European stocks were little-changed at record-high levels on Thursday, following a three-day rally, as investors braced for another packed day for earnings while awaiting the Bank of England’s monetary policy meeting and job data in the US due later in the day. On the corporate front, Danish company Novo Nordisk raised its full-year forecast and posted above-forecast quarterly earnings, while German industrial firm Siemens lifted its profit guidance for the third time this year. Meanwhile, online fashion company Zalando fell after saying it had spent more on marketing to keep its customers shopping and Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability but took a hit in China. Elsewhere, policymakers in the UK are expected to leave monetary policy unchanged, but may move a step closer to tightening monetary policy. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 11 points or 0.3% to end at 3,467 on Thursday after closing at a near two-week high Wednesday, amid worries that online gaming companies and fertilizer producers could be the next target of a government crackdown. An article on the Ministry of Science & Technology’s website that linked alcohol with some types of cancers also spooked investors, prompting declines in shares of spirit makers. Meantime, Reuters reported that Chinese policymakers have been trying to tame surging commodity prices that have squeezed manufacturers' margins in the country. On the pandemic side, the mainland Wednesday logged 96 new locally transmitted virus cases, the highest since January. In the US, Wall Street ended lower Wednesday, due to a disappointing ADP employment report for July and a hawkish statement by Fed Richard Clarida that the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.09%, and June gasoline is down 0.34%.