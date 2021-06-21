Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.08 to $321.20/cwt.
- Select went down $2.15 to $281.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 315 head sold dressed at $195-200, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Cattle markets saw volatility last week from cash and demand factors, and prices started lower today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Lower boxed beef may indicate slowed demand or beef is backing up in the market,” they said.
The weakness in the lean hog market also “may have added to the negative tone to the market,” The Hightower Report said.