Based on USDA data, boxed beef cutout and boxed beef cut prices were:
- Choice up $10.18 to $367.56/cwt.
- Select up $10.25 to $350.16/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 619 at $94.57, with dressed delivered sales of 1,208 at $150.96. In Iowa, live sales of 412 were reported at $97.09, with dressed sales of 2,784 at $153.19.
June live cattle closed up $1.67 at $85.95, while August feeder cattle closed down $1.95 at $126.50. Hightower says the biggest beef buyer this week has been Japan, followed by South Korea, Canada and China. Japan and South Korea have the largest beef purchase commitment to date, with China in seventh place.
Traders are still unsure how slaughter pace will fare in the coming weeks despite orders for plants to stay open. Stewart-Peterson says “massive increases in beef values may limit some demand, which may weigh on prices despite slaughter possibly stabilizing.”