Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $3.66 to $338.45/cwt.
  • Select went down $4.46 to $307.57.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,582 head sold dressed at $199-203, with 1,405 sold live at $126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 966 head were sold live at $126-128, and 1,706 head were sold dressed at $197-204.

The liquidation of cattle “has left the market ready for a bounce,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expected slower demand after Labor Day has trade selling.”

Beef prices are expected to get lower going into early September and after the three day weekend. “Traders are also concerned with the recent consumer confidence readings and with the jump in COVID cases which might slow demand as well,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

