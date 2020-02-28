The Hightower Report says April cattle prices have seen a steep loss of 9.5% over the past six days. Coronavirus concerns are especially tough on the beef market, since Chinese consumers view beef as less of an essential than pork and poultry. A lack of discretionary spending could grind Chinese beef purchases to a halt.
Continued volatility in the stock market could also take a bite out of beef consumption, says Stewart-Peterson. Should this continue, it will undoubtedly place some heavy pressure on the fed cattle market.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.89%. The Euro Stoxx 50 was down 4.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 4.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 4.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.92%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday settled sharply lower. This plunge in stock indexes accelerated after U.S. health authorities late Wednesday said they found the first case of the coronavirus in the U.S. that does not have ties to a known outbreak. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 3.70% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.91%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.73 (3.63%), and March gasoline is down 1.99%.